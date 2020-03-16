Solomon Islands will refuse entry to any foreigners from ‘restricted’ countries

The Solomon Islands Government has announced new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, any foreign national traveling from or transiting through a country identified as ‘restricted’ immediately before or on the day they arrive in the Solomon Islands will be refused entry.

Additionally, all passengers entering the Solomons Islands via air and sea ports* and other points of entry who have been in or traveled through an ‘affected country’ in the 14 days prior to arrival will be required to complete a ‘health declaration card’.

They will also be subject to ‘risk assessment’ screening on arrival.

Any Solomon Island national who has traveled from or transited through the countries identified as ‘restricted’ at any time during the 14 days immediately before the day on which they arrive will be permitted to enter the country but under strict health criteria which may include an imposed 14-day quarantine

To date no cases of the virus have been detected in the Solomon Islands.

Tourism Solomons CEOI, Josefa ‘Jo’ Tuamoto said the Solomon Islands government remained extremely vigilant in its approach to tackling COVID-19.

“To date we have not seen a single case emerge in this country and our focus remains on supporting the government in its efforts to protect our borders and our people.”

“Of course like everyone else our tourism industry is going to take a major hit – we expected it and we are already feeling it.

“None the less we are strongly advising anyone still considering a visit to the Solomon Islands to put their plans on hold, stay home and stay safe.”

*International flights have been restricted to Honiara International Airport following the closure of Munda International Airport in the Western Province.

*The Solomon Islands government has delegated Honiara Port and Noro Port in the Western Province as the only approved points of entry and exit for all seagoing vessels.