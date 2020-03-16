Austrian Airlines is suspending operation as of March 19

Austrian Airlines will suspend all flights between March 19 and March 28 due to Coronavirus.

Austrian Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance and Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa all will reduce capacity another 20% and has been concentrating bringing thousands of Germans home after cruises and holidays.

OS066 will land in Vienna on March 19 at 8.20 am from Chicago and will be the last flight operating until March 28.

Passengers already booked will be rebooked on other airlines.

Lufthansa will reduce operation specifically on flights to the near East, Africa, Central and South America. The reduction is about 90% of the 1300 weekly scheduled flights.

Flights within Europe will see only 20% of the overall operation. The Lufthansa Group is currently concentrating on evacuation flights for German, Austrian, Swiss and Belgium Citizens.