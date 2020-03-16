Georgia bans foreign visitors from entering the country

Georgia’s government announced that foreign citizens will not be able to enter Georgia at least until the end of March, foreign citizens will not be able to enter Georgia.

The reason for the country border’s shutdown was the spread of coronavirus, Georgian officials said.

“A decision has been made from tomorrow to limit the entry of all foreign citizens into the country for two weeks,” said Advisor to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Chikovani.

Starting today, Georgia has also closed the border with Russia. Russia in turn closed the border with neighboring Belarus.