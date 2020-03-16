List of flights operating and cancelled on Aeroflot during COVID-19

From 16 March, Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to the following destinations in Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Belgrade, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, Larnaca, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm, Tivat and Zagreb.

Aeroflot has temporarily suspended flights between Moscow and the following cities:

Barcelona (21 March to 30 April)

(21 March to 30 April) Bukhara (16 March to 30 April)

(16 March to 30 April) Chisinau (19 March to 31 March)

(19 March to 31 March) Copenhagen (17 March and subsequently from 21 March to 30 April)

(17 March and subsequently from 21 March to 30 April) Frankfurt (19 March to 30 April)

(19 March to 30 April) Munich (19 March to 30 April)

(19 March to 30 April) Oslo (18 March to 30 April)

(18 March to 30 April) Prague (20 March to 30 April)

(20 March to 30 April) Samarkand (16 March to 30 April)

(16 March to 30 April) Tallinn (19 March to 30 April)

(19 March to 30 April) Tashkent (16 March to 30 April)

(16 March to 30 April) Thessaloniki (16 March to 30 April)

(16 March to 30 April) Vienna (20 March to 30 April)

(20 March to 30 April) Vilnius (19 March to 30 March)

(19 March to 30 March) Warsaw (15 March to 27 March)

(15 March to 27 March) Zurich (19 March to 30 April)

Aeroflot will continue operating the following flights to allow Russian citizens to return to Russia:

Prague – SU2012/SU2013 and SU2016/2017 (16 to 19 March)

Frankfurt – SU2300/2301 (16, 17, 18 March), SU2304/2305 (16, 17 March) and SU2656/2657 (18 March)

Munich – SU2322/2323 (16, 17, 18 March)

Barcelona – SU2638/2639 (16, 17, 18, 19, 20 March), SU2512/2513 (16, 17, 19, 20 March) and SU2514/2515 (18 March)

Zurich – SU2486/2487 (16-18 March)

Copenhagen – SU2658/2659 (16, 18, 19, 20 March)

Oslo – SU2174/2175 (16-17 March)

Chishinau – SU1844/1845 (16-18 March)

Vilnius – SU2108/2109 (16-17 March)

Warsaw – SU2002/2003 (16-18 March)

Tallinn – SU2106/2107 (17-19 March)

Vienna – SU2184/2185 (17, 18, 19 March), SU2352/2353 (17, 19 March) and SU2354/2355 (18, 19 March)

Scheduled Rossiya Airlines flights operated under Aeroflot’s SU code from St Petersburg to EU destinations including Larnaca, Prague and Vienna, as well as to Geneva, will be stopped from 16 March. Passengers will be offered alternative options through Moscow.

Aeroflot is evaluating the possibility of operating charter flights on suspended routes to enable Russian citizens to return to Russia.

Passengers holding tickets with a departure date from the date of restrictions coming into force up to and including 31 May 2020 for canceled Aeroflot flights, as well as passengers otherwise affected by restrictions imposed by their countries of departure, destination or transfer (e.g., bans on entry, exit or transit; threat of enforced quarantine; cancellation of visa-free entry; annulment of previously issued visas; etc.), may: