Puerto Rico emergency instruction for tourists, hotels, airport, restaurants and shops

What is the situation in Puerto Rico in regards to COVID-19 and the travel and tourism industry.

Puerto Rico, a United States Territory in the Caribbean has an important share in the World travel and tourism industry. With recent earthquakes and hurricanes, the island has been a beacon on resilience. With four registered cases of Coronavirus at this moment, the impact of the COVID-19 spread on the island is minimum. The territory is on high alert with the rest of the United States.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Hon. Wanda Vázquez-Garced, signed into effect Executive Order 2020­023, which seeks to contain and manage the impact of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico.

Airports: Remain open for inbound and outbound travel. Adjustments in travel itineraries are at the discretion of each airline, in accordance with travel restrictions, as determined by the Government of the United States. Usual operations at the airport are not affected by the curfew. Passengers arriving or departing from the airports after curfew will be able to transit to and from their respective destinations. Retail operations inside the airport will be subject to the same regulations as those in the rest of the island, allowing for only essential businesses to remain open. Restaurants and food service establishments will remain open but, limited to those that can offer their services by way of carryout or delivery. Said restaurants will be able to offer their services only in the above-described manner, and will not host guests in their facilities.

Industry workforce: The Executive Order provides for employees that must transit, from their places of residence to their place of employment, after curfew to be able to do so. We strongly recommend employers provide a certification to staff whose shifts extend past curfew which may be presented to law enforcement personnel, should need be. These employees will abide by the dispositions of Section 3 of the Executive Order.

Cruise operations: The San Juan Bay is currently closed for cruise ship vessels.

Hotels: Remain open. Public areas and amenities in hotels, such as spas, pools, and recreational areas must remain closed. Room service can and should remain available for guests. Back office support to maintain essential hotel operations running is permissible. All hotels must take extraordinary measures and precautions to safeguard the health and safety of all guests, ensuring that adequate prevention and containment protocols are in place. Hotel management shall inform their employees that particular emphasis should be given to the dispositions of Section 3 of the Executive Order.

Casinos: Will remain closed from 6:00 pm today until March 31, 2020.

Restaurants: Will remain open but, limited to those that can offer their services by way of a drive-thru, carry out, or delivery. Said restaurants will be able to offer their services only in the above-described manner, and will not host guests in their facilities. Bars inside restaurants will be closed.

Restaurants inside hotels: Will remain open but, limited to those that can offer their services by way of carryout or delivery. Said restaurants will be able to offer their services only in the above-described manner, and will not host guests in their facilities. Bars inside restaurants will be closed.

Attractions: All businesses should close with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, or those related to the food or pharmaceutical industries. This applies to shopping malls, movie theaters, concert halls, casinos, bars, liquor stores, or any other place that facilitates citizens’ gatherings. Considering the aforementioned criteria, attractions must remain closed.

Tours: All businesses should close with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, or those related to the food or pharmaceutical industries. This applies to shopping malls, movie theaters, concert halls, casinos, bars, liquor stores, or any other place that facilitates citizens gatherings. Considering the aforementioned criteria, tours must not operate.

Transportation providers: Transportation is an essential service. Uber and taxi drivers will be allowed to operate, subject to the limitations in Section 3 of the Executive Order.

Travel agencies: Storefront operations of travel agencies must remain closed. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company authorizes travel agents to be able to work remotely until further notice.