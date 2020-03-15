California, New York and Washington declared highest risk for COVID-19

California, Washington, and New York in the United States were added to the Robert Koch Institute list of highest-risk regions due to the human to human spread of Coronavirus. The institute is warning to travel or to remain in these regions.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is one of the most important bodies for the safeguarding of public health in Germany. As a leading governmental institution in the field of biomedicine, it plays a major role in the prevention and combating of infectious diseases as well as in the analysis of long-term public health trends in the German health system.

Research and prevention of infections represent one of RKI’s classic fields of work. For example, its scientists conduct research into the molecular properties and transmission modes of all groups of pathogens, including not only bacteria and viruses but also fungi, parasites and prions like the BSE pathogen. In addition, the RKI records and analyses data on the occurrence of numerous infectious diseases throughout Germany in accordance with the infection protection act.

Previously the institute identified Italy, Iran, the Province Hubei in China, Province Gyeongsangbuk-do in South Korea, Region Grand Est in France, Tyrol in Austria, Madrid in Spain and the County of Heinsberg in the German State of North-Rhine Westphalia as a high-risk area.