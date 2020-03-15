Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek appoints new director

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences has appointed Ghada Salah as EAM – Sales & Marketing and Ishan Gangakhedkar as Director of Revenue Management, both effectively joining the Leadership Committee for the property. According to Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences, Ghada will oversee the strategic sales operations of the 463-room hotel tower and the 405-apartment residences tower. In her role, she will drive the commercial strategy, with a strong focus on growing International MICE and corporate business. Her mandate also includes identifying new market segments, as we