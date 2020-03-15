Most infected Coronavirus countries: San Marino, Italy, Norway, S.Korea, Switzerland, Iran

The top 5 Coronavirus countries no longer include China. Currently, Coronavirus is terrorizing 152 countries and territories around the world. Most media reports the worst outbreaks by the number, which is not really giving the public a clear picture.

100 sick in a country like China is different from 100 sick in a country like San Marino.

Considering very small countries included the worst outbreak in the world is currently recorded in San Marino with 101 cases in a country of 33,400. It means calculating by population it would calculate to 2994 cases in a million.

If not considering countries with less than a million people, the worst outbreak currently is in Italy with 349.9 cases per million, followed by Norway with 204.6 cases per million.

This is a list of 75 countries that have more than 1 case per million, sorted by the worst outbreak.

Interesting is that China is only number 16, and the United States 37, Germany 18, France 14. Also interesting that Norway and Switzerland, Denmark is worse than Spain. Here is the list.

Italy: 349.9 Norway: 204.6 South Korea: 159.2 Switzerland: 158.9 Iran: 151.5 Denmark: 144.3 Spain: 136.7 Bahrain: 136.7 Qatar: 124.6 Sweden: 95.2 Slovenia: 87.1 Estonia: 86.7 Austria: 72.7 France: 68.5 Belgium: 59.4 China: 56.2 Netherlands: 56.0 Germany: 54.9 Finland: 40.6 Singapore: 36.2 Ireland: 26.1 Kuwait 24.4 Israel: 22.3 Greece 21,8 Cyprus: 21,5 Hong Kong: 18.9 Czech Republic: 17.6 UK: 16.8 Portugal: 16.6 Latvia: 13.8 Lebanon: 13.6 Albania: 13.2 Panama: 10 Australia: 9.8 Croatia: 9.5 North Macedonia: 9.1 USA 9.0 UAE: 86 Slovakia: 8.1 Georgia: 7.5 Malaysia: 7.4 Palestine: 7.4 Canada 6.7 Armenia: 6.7 Japan: 6.4 Romania: 6.4 Bosnia & Herzegovina: 6.4 Bulgaria: 5.9 Serbia: 5.3 Costa Rica: 5.3 Oman: 3.7 Lithuania: 3.3 Chile: 3.2 Hungary: 3.1 Saudi Arabia: 3.0 Moldova: 3.0 Belarus: 2.9 Iraq: 2.7 Poland: 2.7 Jamaica: 2.7 Taiwan: 2.2 Azerbaijan: 1.9 New Zealand: 1.7 Uruguay: 1.7 Ecuador: 1.6 Tunisia: 1.5 Senegal: 1.4 Puerto Rico: 1.4 Trinidad and Tobago: 1.4 Peru: 1.3 Thailand: 1.2 Egypt: 1.1 Philippines: 1.0 Dominican Republic: 1.0 Paraguay: 1.0

COVID19 is truly a global epidemic.