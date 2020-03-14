Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok

At a packed Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting following the monthly networking luncheon held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok hotel, in a unanimous show of support, Andrew Wood was elected President and Tom Sorensen Vice President of the Bangkok Skål club.

Mr. Wood was elected in March 2018 and following his 2-year term was re-elected for a second term 2020-22.

Last year, the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International “Club of the Year” award which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress, Mr. Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award.

Andrew Wood has held the following SKÅL positions:

SKÅL HISTORY:

SI BKK MEMBER SINCE 20 Aug 1992 (28 yrs.)

SI BKK EXCOM DIR 1994-1998

SI BKK VP 1998 – 2000

SI PATTAYA SEC 2000-2003

SI PATTAYA VP 2003-2005

SI THAILAND NATCOM DIR 2001-2006

SI THAILAND INTL COUNCILLOR 2006-2010

SI AA DIR DEVEL 2005-2009

SI BKK PRESIDENT 2008-2010

SI AA VP Southeast Asia 2009- 2010

SI DIRECTOR EXEC BOARD 2010-2011

SI THAILAND PRESIDENT 2012-14

SI BKK PR & COMMS 2016-18

SI AA VP Southeast Asia 2017-20 PRESENT

SI THAILAND VP 2019-21 PRESENT

SI BKK PRESIDENT 2018-2022 PRESENT

The new Executive Committee of Skål International Bangkok 2020-2022

Elected on March 10, 2020 were:

President: Andrew J. Wood

Vice President & Membership: Tom Sorensen

Secretary: Michael Bamberg

Treasurer: Andres Rubio

Events: Pichai Visutriratana

Public Relations: Marvin Bemand

YS Director: Scott Smith PhD

Director Digital Marketing: James Thurlby

Director & Advisor to the Board: Eric Hallin

Auditor: Peter Baines