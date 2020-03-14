Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok
Secures second consecutive term
At a packed Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting following the monthly networking luncheon held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok hotel, in a unanimous show of support, Andrew Wood was elected President and Tom Sorensen Vice President of the Bangkok Skål club.
Mr. Wood was elected in March 2018 and following his 2-year term was re-elected for a second term 2020-22.
Last year, the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International “Club of the Year” award which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress, Mr. Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award.
Andrew Wood has held the following SKÅL positions:
SKÅL HISTORY:
SI BKK MEMBER SINCE 20 Aug 1992 (28 yrs.)
SI BKK EXCOM DIR 1994-1998
SI BKK VP 1998 – 2000
SI PATTAYA SEC 2000-2003
SI PATTAYA VP 2003-2005
SI THAILAND NATCOM DIR 2001-2006
SI THAILAND INTL COUNCILLOR 2006-2010
SI AA DIR DEVEL 2005-2009
SI BKK PRESIDENT 2008-2010
SI AA VP Southeast Asia 2009- 2010
SI DIRECTOR EXEC BOARD 2010-2011
SI THAILAND PRESIDENT 2012-14
SI BKK PR & COMMS 2016-18
SI AA VP Southeast Asia 2017-20 PRESENT
SI THAILAND VP 2019-21 PRESENT
SI BKK PRESIDENT 2018-2022 PRESENT
The new Executive Committee of Skål International Bangkok 2020-2022
Elected on March 10, 2020 were:
President: Andrew J. Wood
Vice President & Membership: Tom Sorensen
Secretary: Michael Bamberg
Treasurer: Andres Rubio
Events: Pichai Visutriratana
Public Relations: Marvin Bemand
YS Director: Scott Smith PhD
Director Digital Marketing: James Thurlby
Director & Advisor to the Board: Eric Hallin
Auditor: Peter Baines