Royal Caribbean Cruises suspends global operations
Royal Caribbean Cruises suspends sailing of its fleet globally
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. announced today that given global public health circumstances, the cruise line has decided to suspend the sailings of its fleet globally at midnight tonight.
Royal Caribbean issued the following statement: “We will conclude all current sailings as scheduled and assist our guests with their safe return home.
As with our announcement yesterday regarding U.S. sailings, we expect to return to service on April 11, 2020.”