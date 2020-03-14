USA suspends travel to the UK and Ireland

The United States will suspend all air travel from the U.K. and Ireland in addition to all other 13 European gateways what now includes all EU Schengen countries plus Switzerland and several other European countries. as well. The President includes all foreigners that had been in Europe in the last 2 weeks.

This will be put in place as of Monday. U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and diplomats will still be allowed to return to the United States and will be required to a 2 week quarantine period after arrival.

At the same time, the president said the government would support the airline, cruise and hotel industry.

US President Trump announced this new rule under Section 212 (f) Saturday.

Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) gives the President of the United States broad authority to implement immigration restrictions by proclamation. The statute allows the President to suspend the entry of any aliens or of a class of aliens or place restrictions on the entry of a class of aliens temporarily if he or she determines that the entry of such aliens would be detrimental to the U.S. interest.

In order to restrict entry of any aliens or of a class of aliens under section 212(f), the President must find that the entry of such aliens or class of aliens into the United States “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.” If the President makes such a finding, he or she may issue a proclamation restricting or suspending the entry of aliens from such class.

Section 212(f) gives the President the authority to suspend or restrict the entry of any aliens or of a class of aliens “for such period as he shall deem necessary.” Therefore, section 212(f) does not place any restrictions on the duration of a suspension or restriction.

Section 212(f) provides the President with two options regarding the entry of a class of aliens that he or she determined to be detrimental to the interests of the United States. First, the President may suspend the entry of such aliens “as immigrants or nonimmigrants.” Alternatively, rather than suspend the entry of such aliens, the President may impose restrictions on the entry of aliens as he or she may deem to be appropriate.

