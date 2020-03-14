Flights to Namibia on Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa suspended

Germany is widely spoken in Namibia and both family and tourism between Germany and Namibia are an important currency earner for the African country.

Namibia had its first 2 cases of Coronavirus yesterday and the government acted immediately stopping Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa from flying to Namibia. This will effectively cut off Namibia from all its global tourism source markets.

The Namibian Government is suspending inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia, and Germany on their routes:

Doha – Windhoek

Addis Ababa – Windhoek

Frankfurt – Windhoek

from Doha, Addis Ababa, Frankfurt, effectively disrupting tourism from their main source markets.

At the same time, the Independence Celebrations that were scheduled for Independence Stadium are called off. However, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the State House.

The African Tourism Board recommended to African Countries to follow the Nepal approach, disrupting air travel will indirectly achieve the same.

Namibia, a country in southwest Africa, is distinguished by the Namib Desert along its Atlantic Ocean coast. The country is home to diverse wildlife, including a significant cheetah population. The capital, Windhoek, and coastal town Swakopmund contain German colonial-era buildings such as Windhoek’s Christuskirche, built-in 1907. In the north, Etosha National Park’s salt pan draws games including rhinos and giraffes.

More information on Namibia tourism: http://www.namibiatourism.com.na/