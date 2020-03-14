MGM Resorts closing Empire City Casino New York

MGM Resorts International today announced that it will temporarily close Empire City Casino in New York. The resort will suspend operations and temporarily close, effective 6 a.m. EST today. MGM Resorts anticipates re-opening Empire City Casino by March 28, but will continue to re-evaluate the status.

“This is a challenging time and we regret the impact closure will have on our employees, their families and the community,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “This is a unique and unprecedented public health crisis, and the wellbeing of everyone in the community is our most pressing concern.”

MGM Resorts will continue monitoring the rapidly changing situation and make future announcements as appropriate.