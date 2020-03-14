UK airlines cancel all Spain flights after state of emergency declared

Jet2 said it was “contacting our customers,” who expected to return home “to advise them of their options.” TUI made a similar decision, cancelling all flights to Spain over the weekend.

Both airlines cited the measures announced by the Spanish government on Friday to curb the spread of the infection.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared state of emergency in the country for 15 days starting Saturday, giving the government authority to impose further restrictions on travel and public gatherings on top of those already issued by local and regional governments.