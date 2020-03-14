Cambodia announces entry restrictions, bans international river cruises

Cambodian government announced a ban on entry of citizens from five countries: Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the USA, commencing March 17, 2020 for a period of 30 days.

Also, all international river cruises are prevented from entering Cambodia from March 13th until further notice.

There are currently no restrictions on travel within Cambodia, and all tourist sites remain open as normal.

According to global cases tracked by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Cambodia has just 4 active coronavirus cases.