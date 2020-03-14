MGM Northfield Park Ohio closed

MGM Northfield Park is a racino in Northfield, Ohio, U.S.A., a community near Cleveland. Northfield Park conducts more than 200 harness racing nights each year. It is owned by MGM Resort.

MGM Resorts International today announced that it will temporarily close MGM Northfield Park.

“As of midnight tonight, MGM Northfield Park will suspend operations and temporarily close,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will do all we can to mitigate the impact on our employees and partners. We will monitor this rapidly changing situation and will keep everyone informed as decisions are made to reopen as soon as we are able.”

The closure was in response to the National Emergency about the COVID-19 virus.