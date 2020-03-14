All-inclusive resorts may be the best bet for a holiday right now

An all-inclusive resort just might be the safest way to take a vacation these days with the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying at the resort reduces the risk of coming into contact with many people while on holiday.

FACT: There are zero COVID-19 cases at any Sandals and Beaches Resorts as of the writing of this article (March 13, 2020).

Sandals resorts remain among the safest and most enjoyable locations to visit in the world right now. For nearly 40 years, Sandals has been continuously preparing and strengthening protocols to deal with any kind of situation, from natural events to health emergencies.

Since January, its already industry-leading practices have been strengthened further to include an increased triple-check system for sanitizing high-traffic areas and guest rooms and the addition of supplementary training for staff.

Rest assured, Sandals has also introduced stronger and more proactive systems to both prevent risk and immediately react if any guest needs health assistance. The resort continues to follow all developments in real-time and ensure strict adherence to recommendations by the WHO and CDC.

If you are not in a high-risk group as defined by the CDC, there is no recommendation to reconsider travel plans to any country where Sandals operates. The CDC continues to recommend increased precautions for international travelers globally.

SANDALS GUARANTEED CLEANLINESS STANDARDS:

Real-time monitoring of the latest updates from the WHO, CDC, regional governments and local health authorities to ensure we have the latest information and follow all recommended guidelines

Enhanced training and education for staff to ensure successful implementation of protocols on resort and also within their own homes and communities

Communicating to on-property guests the recommended hygiene practices in order for them to join in this important effort

Evaluating all cleaning protocols and increasing the frequency of sanitizing measures for all high-traffic areas of the resort including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and guest rooms with a triple-check system for ensuring these rigorous standards are implemented

Providing additional sanitizing soaps and gels in all guest rooms, bathrooms, and other locations around the properties

Ensuring that on-site first-aid nursing stations and 24/7 on-call medical personnel are prepared to support all guests

Consulting with world-renowned medical teams to ensure the resorts have the latest processes and procedures in place

