South African Airways: Travel options due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, South African Airways (SAA) is offering customers flexible travel options with one free change in reservations on selected international routes to be used for travel on or before September 30, 2020.

SAA will allow one free change of booking for tickets issued between March 13 to April 30, 2020 for travel on these selected routes and without penalty or change fees. The routes applicable include those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich and London. Itineraries must be rebooked by April 30 and travel completed by September 30, 2020.

“Our first commitment at SAA during the coronavirus pandemic is to look after our customers and staff alike. That is why we are assisting customers with this special rebooking policy. We will be regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure that our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance,” said Philip Saunders, SAA Chief Commercial Officer.

Below is a summary of terms and conditions related to SAA’s rebooking policy on selected international routes:

The travel itinerary must include travel between the following: Johannesburg-New York JFK, Johannesburg-Washington IAD (via Accra, Ghana), Accra-Washington IAD, Johannesburg Frankfurt, Johannesburg-Munich, and Johannesburg-London LHR  Must rebook & reissue ticket by April 30, 2020.

Complete travel by September 30, 2020.

Rebook with the same booking class with no additional collection and change fees will be waived.

If same booking class is unavailable, upgrade to lowest applicable booking class. Additional fare collection and taxes will apply but change fees will be waived.

One free change and ticket reissue only permitted.

Applicable to all fare types.

Change of cabin is not permitted.

Change of routing will not be permitted.

No refunds are permitted as part of this offer.

Previous ‘no-show’ passengers are not eligible for this waiver.

Change of classes and routes are not permitted, without the normal penalties and associated change fees.

The changes are applicable to South African Airways flights only issued on SA (083) ticket stock only.

This advisory is applicable to South African Airways flights only and does not apply to Mango, SA Express and Airlink, issued on SA (083) ticket stock and not on separate tickets of other airlines.

The travel advisory will apply when Mango, SA Express and Airlink forms part of the itinerary issued on SA (083) ticket stock.

SAA reserves the right to withdraw or revise the conditions without prior notice.

Customers are advised to contact either their travel agents or for direct bookings, South African Airways Reservations. SAA regrets any inconvenience to its customers as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus and encourages customers to visit the website www.flysaa.com for further updates and information.