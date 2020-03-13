Hawaii Polynesian Cultural Center loses breath of life due to COVID-19

Officials of the Polynesian Cultural Center on the island of Oahu in Hawaii announced today that the 42-acre attraction will be closed to the public from March 16 through March 31 to help prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Hawaii.

The decision to temporarily close one of Hawaii’s most popular visitor attractions is being done as a precaution and in keeping with the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 from close, personal contact in large gatherings.

Alfred Grace, president and CEO, stated, “We know this is disappointing news and ask for everyone’s understanding. The decision to close was made to help protect the health and safety of our guests and employees.

As a nonprofit organization and with a majority of our employees being students from neighboring Brigham Young University-Hawaii (BYUH), we are dedicated to supporting their education and well-being. In the wake of COVID-19, universities around the world, including BYUH, are moving to online study to minimize large group gatherings until the threat subsides. In support of BYUH’s policy, and in an abundance of caution to protect our employees and guests, we have taken this unprecedented move to close the Center.”

Annually, the Polynesian Cultural Center entertains and educates approximately 1.3 million guests, with visitors coming from throughout the world to enjoy the culture, arts, traditions and people of Hawaii and five Pacific Island nations, Samoa, Tahiti, Tonga, Fiji, and Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Any guest who had already purchased a ticket directly from the Polynesian Cultural Center during the closure period will receive a full refund or be rescheduled to a later date of their preference. Customers who purchased tickets through an outside vendor need to contact the supplier directly to receive a refund.

The Polynesian Cultural Center also announced that two upcoming special events, the 2nd annual AgDay on March 23, and the 28th annual World Fireknife Championship, May 6-9, are canceled for this year.

The neighboring Hukilau Marketplace, including Pounders Restaurant, will continue to remain open and serve customers during the closure period.

Located on the North Shore of Oahu, the Polynesian Cultural Center is Hawaii’s only cultural tourist attraction of its kind. Built in 1963, the Center features six island villages representing Hawaii, Samoa, Tahiti, Tonga, Fiji and Aotearoa (New Zealand) plus exhibits for Rapa Nui and Marquesas, the Hukilau Marketplace, which provides dining, retail and activities and its award-winning Alii Luau and critically acclaimed night show, HA: Breath of Life.

For more information about the Polynesian Cultural Center, visit, www.polynesia.com