WHO declares Europe new epicenter of coronavirus pandemic

Currently, the top countries of concern with more than 1000 cases in Europe are

Italy: 17,660

Spain: 4,334

Germany: 3,675

France: 3,661

Switzerland: 1,139

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at Friday’s daily briefing that the death toll has passed the “tragic milestone”. He told the virtual press conference that Europe has become the epicenter of the outbreak and the continent has more cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

“More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” he said.

The global health body said it is “impossible” to say when the pandemic will peak and Tedros warned world governments that a raft of measures are needed to tackle the disease.

He said that any country that thinks it could not fall victim to a large outbreak of the Covid-19 illness is making a “deadly mistake”.

The health chief announced that the WHO is launching a Covid-19 solidarity response plan to enable individuals and organizations to contribute to disease control efforts.

The funds raised will be used to coordinate the response to tackling the crisis as well as buying masks, gloves, gowns, goggles and other essential materials. It will also be invested in research and development.