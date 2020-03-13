Barbados: No coronavirus travel ban!

The Government of Barbados has advised that at this time there are no restrictions on travel to Barbados as a result of COVID-19. In a release, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed that their measures of screening and testing are underway and “no-one has tested positive for the respiratory illness so far.”

With no known cases, we continue to welcome and embrace visitors to our shores, however the protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to contain any potential spread of the virus, remain in effect.

They are:

Surveillance measures including utilization of advance passenger information, immigration screening, and Port Health monitoring. All current and proposed actions are based on level of risk determined by Public Health Authorities.

All persons coming to Barbados with a history of having traveled to countries with widespread local transmission are quarantined for a period of fourteen (14) days after last exposure.

Barbados has a program for both quarantine and isolation based on the level of risk determined by Public Health Authorities. Both units are guided by standard operation procedures and protocols. Barbados is able to accommodate both high and low risk travelers.

The mandatory quarantine facility is to be used for high risk persons without symptoms.

Any person with potential exposure who develops symptoms consistent with coronavirus will be admitted to the National Isolation Facility for testing and further management.

Visited countries identified for quarantine are: China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has also announced a 24-hour hotline to respond to public queries about the coronavirus. The telephone number is 536-4500.