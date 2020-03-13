Africa Travel Week and World Travel Market Africa cancelled

Reed Exhibitions Africa has confirmed that Africa Travel Week, which comprises of World Travel Market Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa, due to take place in April this year, will now be postponed following the escalation of COVID-19 Coronavirus around the world. The event will now take place again in 2021.

In a statement released today, Carol Weaving, Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Africa said: “We have had to respond to the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the ongoing conversations with our customers whose welfare is our number one priority. Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have taken the decision to postpone the event to 2021, which was due to take place from 02 – 08 April 2020. Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.”

Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director for Africa Travel Week added, “We would like to thank the industry for their support in these unprecedented times. All buyers and exhibitors and industry partners will be contacted in the coming days.”

The African Tourism Board applauds this move and congratulates Carol Weaving and her team for a job well done .” ATB is looking forward working with WTM Africa in 2021″, said Cuthbert Ncube, chairman African Tourism Board