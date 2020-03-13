Nepal sets a global trend and just killed tourism, and why this is a good move?

2020 is the Visit Nepal Year. Nepal had big hopes for travel and tourism this year. This opportunity may no longer be realistic, but Nepal has a long term approach that protects tourism and protects the Nepalese people. The country may very well be setting a new trend. The visitors industry is a major money earner and the future for so many in Nepal depends on it. Nepal is considered a poor country and would not have the medical facility to deal with a widespread outbreak of this virus.

The Nepal Tourism Board and political leaders in Nepal had the courage today to secure the tourism future for their beautiful Himalayan country.

Coronavirus is a curse and is dangerous. Nepal has only one active case of COVID-2019 what is an achievement hardly any country in the world was able to achieve.

Closing the country for tourists, taking no risk, canceling visa on arrival, requiring a foreigner to provide a swab test PCR health test and in addition require a 14-day quarantine is an approach that has several layers of security, but it also effectively kills tourism in the short run. The short-run is now set for April 30, unless the virus keeps attacking the global travel and tourism industry. In the long term, this move may have just saved the industry.

Nepal is the only country in the modern world that does not have a rectangular national flag. As unique as the Nepal flag is, as unique is this new regulation and the rest of the world may want to learn from it and pay close attention. Nepal may be setting a new global short term trend to secure the future of travel. Time is in the essence, and Nepal understands this.

The Nepal Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Home of the Government of Nepal issued an urgent notice regarding Travel Restrictions related to COVID-19 today,

As of March 14 until April the Nepal Government will eliminate visas on arrival for all foreigners.

All foreigners with a prior valid visa of Nepal have to submit a swab test PCR health certificate issued maximum 7 days before their arrival date to Nepal and must be submitted at the immigration office at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA)

Any foreign national including NRNs willing to visit Nepal for compelling reasons may contact a Nepali Diplomatic mission abroad. A recent swab test PCR health certificate issued a maximum 7 days before their arrival to Nepal is mandatory. along with a visa application and it has to be submitted at the immigration office at TIA.

On-arrival-visa (gratis) facility granted to non-resident Nepalese cardholders is also suspended for the aforementioned period.

All foreign nationals entering Nepal as of March 14, 2020, are subject to stay in self-quarantine and Nepali nationals including NRNs are subject to stay in home quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival.

Foreigners with diplomatic and official visa entering Nepal for the first time of traveling back to Nepal are subject to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days

Foreigners with business, study and working visa traveling back to Nepal are subject to stay in self-quarantine for 14 days

All Nepali nationals residing abroad are requested to avoid non-essential travel and are urged to follow high precautionary measures.

All the land ports of entry in Nepal remain closed for arrival in Nepal during the aforementioned period to foreigners from third countries and they are requested to use Tribhuvan International Airport only.

All permits for mountaineering expeditions issued, and to be issued for the spring 2020 season are suspended.

More information on Nepal Tourism for eTN readers wanting to visit later this year visit www.welcomenepal.com/