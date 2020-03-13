JR Central in Japan introduces new reservation system

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) will launch an official online reservation service March 21 allowing overseas travelers to purchase, before coming to Japan and from all over the world, tickets for the Tokaido Sanyo Shinkansen (bullet train) which runs through Japan’s golden route connecting Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Hakata, and other destinations.

The Shinkansen offers high speed and convenience. Trains run frequently and on time, seating is readily available, and travel is comfortable, safe and enjoyable. It is an efficient and reliable choice for long distances as well as short day trips.

Of course, Shinkansen tickets may be purchased at station ticket offices in Japan. But, this new service makes it easy and simple to book and buy tickets from countries outside of Japan. Moreover, travelers may change their booking as many times as they like without any additional charge. For leisure and business travelers planning a visit, register now to get Shinkansen tickets and enjoy travel in Japan.

For more details, please visit: https://smart-ex.jp/en/lp/app/