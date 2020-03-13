Visiting Las Vegas? Tourism Nevada in emergency mode

Las Vegas means shows, food, and casinos. Sin City and in the rest of the State of Nevada just changed after Nevada’s governor Steve Sisolak declared an Emergency for the U.S. State of Nevada. The Governor indicated he would ban mass events and more. Major changes in how tourism in Las Vegas will function, and how casinos can safely operate during the current Coronavirus epidemic are on the immediate horizon.

It has started already yesterday when on the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn Resorts announced Thursday afternoon it was joining MGM Resorts International in temporarily closing this weekend its all-you-can-eat buffets, where guests typically serve themselves unlimited portions at food stations. Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said the company also would close large entertainment gatherings like nightclubs and theaters at its resorts in Las Vegas and Boston.

Maddox said the company would also use thermal cameras at the entrances for its buildings to screen for temperature and create “appropriate distancing” between guests at gambling tables and dining tables

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak held a news conference this evening in Las Vegas where he announced the emergency order he had signed, saying the move was not a reason for people to panic but allows the State more flexibility to respond faster and coordinate more effectively.

The governor said he’s considering a ban on mass gatherings, as many of his counterparts have done in other states. California has banned events of more than 250 people, and New York banned those with 500 people or more to stop the spread of the virus

Even before any official order was announced, responsible stakeholders in the tourism and gambling industry large events were being postponed and canceled in Nevada. More casino buffets were closed, and events were canceled, all expected to hurt the state’s economy, which depends heavily on the visitors’ industry