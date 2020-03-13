Disney closures around the globe due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Disney closures are happening around the world due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Disneyland website issued the following statement about the temporary shut down:

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries. [end of statement]

In addition to Disneyland, Orlando’s Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Cruise lines will temporarily shut down as well. The Walt Disney Company issued this statement about these closures:

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort.”

Closures begin at the close of business on March 15 and remain through the end of the month.

Spring is one of the most popular times to visit the various Disney Resorts. The flowers are in full bloom, the weather is warm but not hot, children are out of school on Spring Break, and there are a variety of special events.

For questions and cancellations: The Walt Disney Travel Company (714) 520-5050