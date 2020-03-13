Cayman Islands Confirms First Case of COVID-19

The Cayman Islands Public Health Department confirmed that one of the persons tested recently for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has tested positive.

“The patient is a visitor who was transferred from a cruise ship for a critical cardiac issue,” said Medical Health Officer, Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

Dr. Williams continued, “The patient was doing well but subsequently developed breathing difficulties, was isolated and a test taken has confirmed is suffering with the novel coronavirus.”

The remainder of the samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing on Monday, 9 March came back negative today (Thursday, 12 March 2020).

“The patient has been isolated and is receiving medical support having tested positive for the COVID-19,” Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director of Health City Cayman Islands confirmed.

The public is reminded to take all necessary precautions against contracting the coronavirus. The risk can be reduced by implementing personal protective measures, such as frequent hand washing, covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses.

For more information about how to do so, visit www.hsa.ky/coronavirus and www.gov.ky/coronavirus