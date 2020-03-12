Nevis takes preventative action against COVID-19 infection

In light of the global impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Nevis Ministry of Health wishes to allay fears and assure the Nevisian public and travelers to Nevis that it is taking the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) very seriously.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the government is taking all necessary steps to increase surveillance at ports of entry, to train and equip healthcare workers, and to educate the general public about protecting themselves, their families and the wider Nevisian community by preventing infection. The Ministry will further engage in educational sessions and discussions with schools, hotels, businesses and other organizations throughout the island.

“Tourists should know that although there are no cases of coronavirus on Nevis, the government and the tourism stakeholders here are all instituting practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the Center, Disease Control, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO),” says Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA). “We want to assure tourists that we are maximizing our natural resources to fortify our immune systems and taking swift actions to respond to anything that may arise. We are all in this together and the health of our citizens and the visitors to this beautiful island is our paramount concern.”

As Nevis moves towards readiness and response, the government continues to encourage and emphasize the following:

The practice of good hand hygiene through frequent and thorough hand-washing, and cough etiquette in order to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory viruses

Social distancing by avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections and remaining at home if a person exhibits flu like symptoms

Self-reporting, with travelers coming/returning to the Federation being required to self-report if they feel they might have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill

Calling ahead to your physician or health institution stating your symptoms and any travel history to allow for preparation at the office/institution prior to your visit.

All travelers with questions are encouraged to consult the World Health Organization’s website: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus or to contact the Nevis Tourism Authority, USA Tel 1.407.287.5204, Canada 1.403.770.6697 or our website www.nevisisland.com and on Facebook – Nevis Naturally.