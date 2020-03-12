Charter flights booming as commercial service falls

As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, charter jet companies are thriving while commercial airlines are feeling the pinch.

For those clients who are unable to change their travel plans and have the means to do so, they are booking chartered air travel, and charter jet companies are scrambling to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve seen a noticeable spike in demand as the impacts of the coronavirus grow,” said Sami Belbase, Co-Founder & CEO, of private jet charter provider FlyBLACK. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen, and we’re working hard to accommodate the needs of travelers, many who are new to the charter jet market.”

Some travelers are scheduling charter jet to avoid crowded airports and packed airline cabins on commercial flights, or even to evacuate affected areas.

“We noticed a sharp rise in demands for business jet charter services. Over the last days, inquiries increased by 45% YoY,” says Alain Leboursier, Head of Sales and Development at LunaJets, Europe’s leading private jet charter.

Private aviation is perceived as a way to decrease the risk to contract the COVID-19 coronavirus. Passengers avoid crowds in the airports as they use separated private airport terminals as well as on-board, lessening the chance for the virus to spread.

“In the midst of a situation like the coronavirus outbreak, corporate shuttles are cost-effective, critical solutions to mitigate the impact on corporations and government agencies, helping keep their businesses running as smoothly as possible,” said Air Partner’s CEO Mark Briffa. “With 24/7 support from dedicated account managers around the world, we’re able to work hand-in-hand with organizations to customize a flight experience and schedule, so their teams can continue essential work and meetings without delay or worry, even in times of crisis.”

Charter jet travel not only offers convenience, particularly at a time like now, when commercial airlines are cutting some of their regularly scheduled flights, it also provides a way to minimize exposure to large group gatherings such as crowded commercial terminals.