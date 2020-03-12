The Seychelles showcased in Jeddah Intl. Travel & Tourism Exhibition

Strengthening the destination’s presence in the GCC market, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) showcased the tropical paradise in the 10th edition of the Jeddah Intl. Travel & Tourism Exhibition (JTTX10).

Beautiful pristine Seychelles was featured in one of the leading travel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA), which unites a diverse range of destinations and travel industry services.

The platform provided an ideal opportunity for the destination to be visible in the KSA by meeting new partners and reinforcing the existing relationship with the local trade.

Fulfilling the STB’s mandate of increasing the destination’s visibility, through the presence of the STB representative in Dubai, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, amplified awareness of the island’s renowned beauty and its offerings to both consumers and exhibitors present.

The event also allowed Seychelles Tourism Board to update the travel trade on the country’s recent tourism developments.

Expressing his satisfaction at the outcome of the event, Mr. Fathallah said “We are exhilarated at the outcome of the JTTX10 as we are once again able to further inform the attendees, promote the destination, and strengthen our relationship with some of our trade partners here in Jeddah. Their positive reception and support to Seychelles continues to inspire our team to continue on working harder and do whatever we can for our trade partners and for those in the region that wishes to experience the islands of Seychelles.”

With a 17.49% increase in total visitor arrivals from 2018 to 2019, and January 2020 visitor arrivals rising over twice the number compared to the same month of last year; the destination’s presence in the KSA, one of the country’s main markets in the region, is crucial.

More news about Seychelles.