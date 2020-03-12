Coronavirus is catching up with Mount Everest, but only on the Chinese side

Coronavirus Operators running expeditions on the Chinese north side of Mount Everest were notified today that China has canceled all permits for the spring season due to the coronavirus, according to a report on Outside Online.

Of course, the majority of Everest expeditions run on the southern side of the mountain each year, which is Nepalese territory “Nepal may follow China’s lead and shut down their season as well,” tour operator Alpenglow said. “Even if they don’t, the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak and the underlying issues of ascending from the south side, including the lack of effective management, overcrowding, and an unpredictable icefall, make such an expedition unsafe in our eyes.”

Last month, Nepal’s prime minister said, “Nepal is coronavirus-free.”

A statement by the Nepal Government says: The Nepal Government reports one case of coronavirus. The person received treatment, has recovered, was retested and does not have the coronavirus now. Kathmandu airport staff are checking each traveler for fever if any are found they are taken immediately to the hospital. So far, no one has Coronavirus covid-19. Most flights from China have been canceled and all land borders with China are closed. India has a very low incidence of Corona Virus Covid-19 and India/Nepal border staff are checking each individual’s temperature upon entry.

Last week, Nepal put 71 people in quarantine after they returned to the country following Chinese New Year celebrations in Chengdu and Beijing. And Nepalese officials recently added visa steps for travelers entering from eight countries experiencing the highest levels of the coronavirus. The usual process for most visitors is to obtain a visa at the airport once they arrive. Now visitors from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan must secure their visas in their home country before arriving in Nepal. A similar restriction will go into effect for travelers coming from France, Germany, and Spain starting on March 13.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan Times reports that the icefall doctors are on their way to Base Camp to begin fixing the route through the Khumbu Icefall. Sherpa guides working with Washington State-based International Mountain Guides are continuing on as usual and plan to build their campsite at Base Camp on March 21.

If Nepal will not close its side of Everest this year there will be fewer climbers than in 2019, when 1,136 people were on the mountain. Many hikers from Korea and China or Europe will not be seen in 2020, but it will still be crowded, with perhaps 300 foreigners plus the same number of support climbers on the world’s highest peak.

