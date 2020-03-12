Traveling Across the US? Learn Spanish as a Second Language

English is by far the most widely spoken language in the United States. It has been since before the first 13 states came together to form a new country in the late 18th century. The second most widely spoken language is Spanish. With so many Americans speaking Spanish as a first language and English speakers encouraged to learn Spanish as a second language, there are many reasons you should consider learning Spanish online, especially if traveling the country.

Spanish Pre-Dates English in the Americas

Spanish is considered part of the fabric of immigrant communities, particularly recent arrivals. Yet it has been here since the arrival of Spanish colonists in the 15th-16th centuries. The Spanish settled in most of the southern states, from Florida and heading westwards towards what is now California. Even when English became dominant after independence, native Spanish speaking remained. These are great states to visit, especially California and Florida where many people vacation every year.

Today it outnumbers speakers of other early languages combined. It’s an enormous population base and it’s growing. If you are considering learning Spanish, you will no doubt find some of the best online Spanish tutoring available. There is a high chance your online Spanish tutor is a native speaker or bilingual.

The US Does Not Have an Official Language

Is there a better reason to learn a language online, and for that reason to be Spanish? English is the most widely spoken language in the US. Some states have legislated at the local level for all formal business to take place in English. In other states, that is more of a tradition than a legal requirement. Yet at a Federal level, no such decision has been taken. Spanish is in no position to become the dominant language any time soon, but the US is a multilingual country with no official state language.

Learn Spanish with an online Spanish tutor to engage with one of our greatest linguistic traditions and improve your skills at the same time.

Learning Spanish Helps You Get by When Traveling

The US is a large country, stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Everywhere you go in the US, there are cultural variations including language with some strong Spanish speaking communities. They run businesses and when dealing with each other, may prefer to communicate in Spanish. Learning Spanish will help you communicate if you get stuck in New Mexico and certainly if you’re thinking of visiting Puerto Rico. Learn Spanish as a second language and you’ll have no problem getting by on that next Cancun vacation.

Those who did not have Spanish lessons at school are now taking the opportunity to learn Spanish with an online Spanish tutor to help them visit more of this great continent.

Learning Spanish Helps You Work Abroad

Travel broadens the mind. It always helps to learn Spanish as a second language when travelling Central American and South America. It’s easy to take for granted that you will always find somebody who speaks English, but why take that risk? Learn a language online with an online Spanish tutor before you go, and you could find employment opportunities. Learning Spanish is a wise decision, especially in the Americas as the language is so widespread.

Whether you are going to a Spanish speaking country for a vacation or to work, you have a distinct advantage over those who do not. There are so many career options for Spanish speakers that it’s worth seeking an online Spanish tutor.