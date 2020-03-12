Airlines For America happy with President Trump announcing travel bans

Economically US-based airlines will take an enormous loss when governments issue travel restrictions, like President Trump’s travel restrictions with Europe today. Officially A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio issued the following statement this evening:

We commend President Trump for continuing to take decisive action to protect the health and well-being of the American people. For U.S. airlines, the safety of our passengers, crew and cargo is – and always will be – our top priority.

The unforeseen outbreak of the coronavirus has directly impacted the U.S. airline industry, which is critical to the U.S. and global economies. This action will hit U.S. airlines, their employees, travelers and the shipping public extremely hard. However, we respect the need to take this unprecedented action and appreciate the Administration’s commitment to facilitate travel and trade.

We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the White House and relevant federal agencies as they work to contain this virus and mitigate its impact on the United States and countries around the world.

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.7 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day.

