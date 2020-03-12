What did President Trump exactly say on restricting travel to and from Europe?

The US President Trump made the following statement today on effectively banning travel between the United States and most of Europe.

A transcript of today’s announcement made by President Trump was released by the White House and reads:

Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against coronavirus to save lives in America and the world. America will get it done!

RESTRICTING TRAVEL FROM IMPACTED AREAS:

President Donald J. Trump is taking further action to curb the spread of the coronavirus to the United States from other countries.