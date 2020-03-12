web analytics

What did President Trump exactly say on restricting travel to and from Europe?

America will get it done! Original Statement by President Trump and the White House

  • President Trump is issuing a proclamation under section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to restrict travel to the United States from foreign nationals who have recently been in certain European countries.
    • Section 212(f) of the INA only applies to the movement of human beings, not goods or cargo.
  • The restriction applies to foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen Area, 26 countries in Europe with open borders agreements, in the last 14 days.
  • Those who are exempt from these restrictions, such as American citizens, will be directed to a limited number of airports where screening can take place.
  • There is extensive travel back and forth between Europe that heightens the risk here in the United States.
LOOKING OUT FOR AMERICAN BUSINESSES AND WORKERS: President Donald J. Trump is committed to protecting American businesses and workers from the impacts of coronavirus.
  • The President is announcing an economic assistance package to help support businesses and workers who have been harmed by this outbreak.
  • President Trump has instructed the Small Business Administration (SBA) to exercise available authority to provide loans to businesses affected by the coronavirus.
    • These loans will help overcome disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
    • The President is calling on Congress to increase funding for this program by an additional $50 billion.
  • The President will be instructing the Department of the Treasury to defer tax payments for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus.
    • This action will provide more than $200 billion of additional liquidity to the economy.
  • President Trump is calling on Congress to immediately pass payroll tax relief.
  • The President announced that he will soon be taking emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to the coronavirus.
    • The President also called on Congress to take action to extend this relief for workers.
LEADING AN AGGRESSIVE, WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT APPROACH: President Trump has taken unprecedented steps to protect the health of Americans in response to the coronavirus.
  • The President is leveraging all of our resources to respond to the coronavirus, bringing together government and private industry in a collaborative response.
  • The Trump administration declared a public health emergency in January to bolster response efforts.
  • President Trump took early action to help curb the spread of the virus from other countries to the United States, providing important time for response and preparations.
    • In January, President Trump acted quickly to restrict travel from foreign nationals traveling from China.
    • In February, the President restricted travel for individuals recently traveling from Iran.
    • The Administration put into place mandatory screening for all travelers coming into the country from Italy and South Korea.
    • Travel advisories for severely impacted areas like Italy and South Korea have been raised to their highest level.
  • Today, the President directed his Administration to make general-use face masks available to our healthcare workers.
    • The Administration’s actions will help make millions of general-use respirators available to keep healthcare workers safe and mitigate the transmission of the virus.
  • President Trump signed into law more than $8 billion to fund response efforts.
  • The Administration has taken bold steps to incentivize the development of therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Working across the public and private sectors, the Trump Administration continues to drastically expand testing capacity.
    • More than 1 million tests have been distributed nationwide, with another 4 million tests being shipped out by the end of the week.
    • Testing is now available in every State lab in the country and commercial labs are now deploying tests, which will help generate a dramatic increase in availability.
  • The Trump Administration has released guidance on how to keep businesses, schools, community gathering places, and families safe.
    • From the start, President Trump has made keeping the public informed a top priority.
  • The Administration has announced that health plans with health savings accounts will be able to cover coronavirus testing and treatment without co-payments.

 

 

Clarification on the travel ban with Europe:

All flights from USA to Europe cancelled as of Friday ordered by President Trump

 