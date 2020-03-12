International Tourism Safety & Security Conference in Las Vegas Cancelled

Organized by the International Association of Tourism Safety & Security Professionals in cooperation with SaferTourism.com the 27th International Tourism Safety & Security Professionals Conference planned for April 26-29 in Las Vegas was postponed to a later date.

Under the leadership of Dr. Peter Tarlow, the event was a success in Las Vegas for 27 years.

Dr. Peter E. Tarlow is a world-renowned speaker and expert specializing in the impact of crime and terrorism in the tourism industry, event and tourism risk management, and economic development. Since 1990, Tarlow has been teaching courses on tourism, crime, and terrorism to police forces and security and tourism professionals throughout the world.

He is also an expert in an epidemic and medical doctor.

Dr. Tarlow through SaferTourism will be available to discuss COVID-19 and the impact on the travel and tourism industry on online platforms and one by one session. Go to https://safertourism.com/coronavirus/ for more information and participation.

