All flights from USA to Europe cancelled as of Friday ordered by President Trump

All travel between the United States and Europe except for the United Kingdom will be canceled or interrupted for the next 30 days.

This was the message US President Trump made in an ongoing national address to the American People.

Trump’s moves could have dire consequences for airlines and travel companies. Trump was expected to outline some relief efforts for those industries in his address.

The President said Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.

This story will be updated.