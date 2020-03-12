Southampton Route Confirmed for Belfast City Airport

Eastern Airways has announced it will commence a George Best Belfast City Airport – Southampton service from Monday, March 23, 2020. The UK regional airline will operate up to seven flights a week reconnecting Belfast to the south coast of England. The Belfast City Airport – Southampton route was previously operated by Flybe until the airline entered administration. Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport said: “Southampton has been a popular route from Belfast for a long time, particularly with leisure passengers connecting to cruises. “This new service to be operated by Eastern