Air Arabia announces fee waiver due to coronavirus

Air Arabia is providing its customers with more flexibility by introducing a new modification fee waiver policy in light of current travel restrictions and to allow customers the choice of changing travel dates due to the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Customers can change their existing and new bookings made until March 31, 2020 for travel until December 31, 2020 with confidence up to 72 hours prior to departure. This applies to all flights across Air Arabia network from its four hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt.

The new waiver policy offers passengers the flexibility to modify their travel bookings without charge and reissuance fees, further underlining Air Arabia’s commitment to provide flexibility and prioritize the convenience of its customers.

Customers will only need to pay fare difference if there is any at the time of rebooking their flights. Air Arabia’s dedicated call centers and sales offices available throughout their entire network will assist customers with their bookings and inquiries.

