Arabian Hotel Investment Conference postponed due to COVID-19

It was announced today that the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) 2020 has been postponed to September 21 and 22 due to the spread of COVID-19.

While the UAE remains safe to travel and continues to adhere to the highest medical and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of transmissions, it has become increasingly clear that the event will inevitably be impacted by speakers, delegates, sponsors, and partners unable to attend due to global travel restrictions.

The event will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on the new dates. The new dates also coincide with the final countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai. This mega expo will host the world for 173 days, each one brimming with new experiences. The event offers the opportunities to create, collaborate, and innovate.

Over 60 speakers are lined up for the 16th edition of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference. These speakers are some of the biggest and brightest names driving the global hotel investment community forward. Many more are to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Arabian Hotel Investment Conference is an annual gathering for the Middle East’s hospitality investment community. AHIC creates a knowledge and networking platform for global and regional investors of all backgrounds, offering essential insights to investing in hotels, showcasing regional and international hospitality investment opportunities and facilitating direct connections with hospitality industry stakeholders.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, and it is set to welcome 190 participating countries and millions of visitors from across the globe. Here they will experience Emirati hospitality at its finest, as well as the UAE’s values of inclusion, tolerance, and cooperation. Youth are at the heart of this World Expo. That’s why Expo 2020 aspires to create a meaningful legacy that will benefit generations to come, both locally and globally, spanning everything from innovations and architecture to friendships and business opportunities.