Good News from The Bahamas

The Bahamas continues to show the world why 7.2 million tourists visited the island nation in 2019. Five top-ten placements in USA Today 10Best’ 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards heralded the islands as having some of the best beach bars, restaurants, rum distilleries, golf courses and, of course, beaches in the Caribbean. New hotels and events coming to Bimini, Andros and Nassau means there is much excitement coming to The Bahamas.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

The Bahamas Wins Big in USA Today 10Best 2020 Caribbean Readers’ Choice Travel Awards – The Bahamas secured five top-ten placements in this year’s USA Today 10Best Caribbean Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience was voted one of the Best Caribbean Beach Bars; Banana Bay and Graycliff Restaurant were voted two of the Best Restaurants in the Caribbean; John Watling’s Distillery was voted one of the Best Caribbean Rum Distilleries; Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course and Baha Mar Royal Blue Golf Course were voted two of the Best Caribbean Golf Courses and Tahiti Beach, Fortune Beach and Gold Rock Beach were voted some of the Caribbean’s Best Beaches.

NEWS

Grand Lucayan Sold – The Government of The Bahamas sold the Grand Lucayan on Monday, March 2 to a partnership between Royal Caribbean International and ITM (Bahamas Port Investments Ltd.). The partnership is expected to invest $250 million in the hotel and redevelopment of the cruise port, which will result in 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Overwater Bungalows Coming to Bimini – Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts is set to break ground on its first property in The Bahamas and Caribbean region this spring. Banyan Tree Illa Bimini Resort & Residences will feature 50 Maldives-style overwater bungalows and 54 luxury residences.

Kamalame Cay’s First Annual Poseidon Challenge – The luxury resort is partnering with Blue Tide Marine for the first annual Poseidon Challenge March 19 – 22, 2020. The invite-only two-day series will feature rigorous challenges designed by Blue Tide Marine and inspired by their Navy SEAL and Special Operations training. Official race events include an ocean swim, canoe relay, trail runs, Frogman challenge, stand-up paddle race and more.