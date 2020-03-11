Kona Kai Resort & Spa Announces New Sustainable Programming

Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a legendary Noble House Resort located on the tip of Shelter Island near San Diego’s posh Point Loma neighborhood, has announced several new interactive initiatives in advance of Earth Day. The resort’s new programming is geared toward reducing waste, encouraging greener travel options for employees, and launching a partnership with Surfrider, an organization focused on protecting marine life.

“Kona Kai is surrounded by so much organic beauty, we have to do our part to ensure our natural environment is a top priority and we are doing everything we can to preserve it,” said Hugh Hedin, general manager for Kona Kai Resort & Spa. “These are small, but impactful steps we are taking to give back to this wonderful place we call home so we can all enjoy it for many more years to come.”

In a continued effort to prioritize making better choices for the planet, Kona Kai will launch a series of offers including Earth Day-themed ice cream from the property’s onsite restaurant Vessel, during the entire month of April with proceeds of sales going to Surfrider. The resort is also offering a “Noble Nature” opt-in room recycle program where all guests who participate will receive a free Earth Day ice cream. Additionally, all Kona Kai employees who walk, bike or take public transportation throughout the month of April will be entered to win fun raffle prizes. A family-friendly resort, Kona Kai will also be giving kids seed packets at check-in to plant trees, flowers, and vegetables when they return home.

Located on Shelter Island with fantastic views of Point Loma and the Kona Kai Marina, the resort offers 170 newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, along with an exclusive private beach, two pool and hot tub areas, and Vessel Restaurant. The 11-acre Kona Kai Resort & Spa was recently refreshed and refurbished by Noble House Hotels & Resorts in June 2018 with 41 newly-expanded luxury suites, a new Marina View Terrace space for events, and Paloma Pool and Bar, a dedicated adult pool.

For more information and to book your perfect spring break vacation at Kona Kai Resort & Spa, please visit www.resortkonakai.com or call 619.819.8139.

About Kona Kai Resort & Spa

The recently-expanded Kona Kai Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort, is a legend reborn on the tip of San Diego’s Shelter Island that offers amenities and experiences unique to its waterfront location and rich history. With 170 luxury guest rooms including 41 brand new suites featuring contemporary island-inspired decor, deep soaking tubs, and oversized balconies, Kona Kai Resort & Spa is intimate, yet all-encompassing. The resort boasts its very own private beach, multiple swimming pools, waterfront restaurants, an award-winning spa, 55,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, a 500-slip marina, and a renowned private club— the Kona Kai Club. Paloma Pool and Bar, a new and exclusive pool area for adults only, allows guests to enjoy poolside craft cocktails and California Coastal cuisine while overlooking some of the region’s most breathtaking sunsets. Located just minutes away from San Diego International Airport, the historic downtown Gaslamp Quarter, and all of the city’s top attractions, Kona Kai Resort & Spa is a prime destination for both locals and visitors alike and the perfect choice for families and couples looking for a convenient getaway. For more information and reservations, please call 619.221.8000 or visit www.resortkonakai.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

A privately held company for more than 35 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner and chairman Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, later transitioning in 1994 to the dynamic hospitality ownership and management company it is today. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, Noble House owns and manages a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and a collection of urban hotels in Seattle, San Francisco, and College Station, TX make up the diverse group of destinations. Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate the local destination that surrounds.

For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.