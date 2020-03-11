Thailand cancels Visa on Arrival for Nationalities from 18 countries

Tourism is important and major money earner for the Kingdom of Thailand, but the fear of COVID-19 is taking a priority.

Today Thailand is cancelling Visa Exemption for visitors from South Korea, Hong Kong, Italy.

Visa on Arrival will also be canceled for citizens from Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.‬

Citizens of those countries will now have to get visas at their local Thai Embassy. Visitors may also be asked to produce a health certificate giving a clean bill of health for COVID-19

Insiders think, it should be expected visa-exempt status for other nations in Europe like Germany or Spain and the United States may be on the radar for Thai Immigration to take a second look at.