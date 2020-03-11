Cebu Pacific responds to COVID-19 flight demands

Cebu Pacific announced today that it is offering flexibility to its passengers, in view of the Philippine government’s updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Given the concerns and hesitation passengers have with regards to air travel, Cebu Pacific will be making the following revisions to its booking policies:

Passengers booked for Philippine and international travel from March 10 to 31, 2020 can rebook their flights for free. Fare difference may apply. They may rebook their flights through the following: By calling the hotline at +65-315-80808 [7am-10pm (PH local time), daily].

Visit here for other contact centers.

Through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website. This option will be available starting March 11 (Wednesday) Passengers booking new flights between March 10 and 31, 2020 (regardless of travel date and route) can avail CEB Flexi for free.

CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, and up to (2) hours before departure. Fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on. They may use CEB Flexi to rebook their flights through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.

Cebu Pacific has put preventive measures in place to manage the risk of infection from COVID-19. These measures include thorough disinfection of aircraft, on top of the regular cleaning; providing crews with Personnel Protective Equipment such as face masks, gloves and disinfectants; restriction on transferring of seats during the flights; and use of HEPA air filters, which block 99.99% of contaminants and viruses.

In line with the government’s regulations, Cebu Pacific has also temporarily suspended flights between the Philippines and China, Hong Kong, Macau, and as of early in the month, South Korea, for a total of 19 routes. Passengers who are affected by these flight cancellations can choose to get a full refund on their booking, to rebook their flights at no additional cost, or to store the full amount of their tickets in a travel fund, as credits for future use.

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.cebupacificair.com/pages/travel-advisories