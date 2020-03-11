Buffets at MGM Las Vegas: No More

MGM Resorts International announced it will be closing its buffets in Las Vegas because of COVID-19 coronavirus safety issues. All MGM Resorts in the city will be closed starting this Sunday, March 15:

Aria

Bellagio

Excaliber

Luxor

MGM Grand

Mandalay Bay

The Mirage

MGM Resorts said it will evaluate these buffet closures on a weekly basis. Other casinos and properties in Las Vegas have said they are undergoing extensive deep cleaning operations to ensure the health and safety of their environments.

If an MGM Resorts employee is diagnosed with or quarantined for COVID-19 s/he will receive her/his regular rate of pay while under quarantine.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus happened when a man in his 50s tested positive in Las Vegas on March 5. A second person tested positive on March 8.

Nearby in Reno, two cases of coronavirus have been reported. All persons are under quarantine.

As far as restaurants in Las Vegas go, billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who owns the Golden Nugget as well as restaurants including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Mastro’s Ocean Club, told CNBC on Friday his 600 restaurants around the world are losing about $1 million daily on average, and he blames those losses on the coronavirus. Tourist destinations are among the hardest hit, he said. “Vegas is really starting to slip now,” Fertitta told Power Lunch.