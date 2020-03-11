Vantage Airport Group Names New People Leader

Vantage Airport Group today announced Matthew Handford has joined its corporate executive team in the newly-created role of Chief People Officer.

Mr. Handford, an experienced leader with a background in aviation and both private and public organizations, comes to Vantage from Hootsuite, where he was responsible for all aspects of HR and talent management at the high growth technology company.

Mr. Handford has 20 years of experience pioneering people strategies at companies recognized for their cultures, including WestJet and the Forzani Group. During his tenure at Forzani, Mr. Handford led the transformation of the employee experience to directly enable an outstanding customer experience. While at WestJet, he evolved people services from transactional, support-centric to strategic, business results-focused. Mr. Handford has experience leading acquisition integrations and brings a data-driven approach to people strategy. He currently sits on the boards of Vancouver International Film Festival and Mountain Equipment Co-op.

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Vantage team,” said George Casey, Vantage Airport Group Chair and CEO. “He brings strong people and operational experience, with an ability to scale organizations. What sets Matthew apart is his robust business acumen and ability to create an inclusive and people-centered culture.”

“I look forward to helping strengthen Vantage’s culture of People, Place and Performance as a competitive differentiator,” said Handford. “With ambitious plans for growth and strong performance across our network airports, Vantage is positioned for continued success, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Vantage is preparing for when the terminal’s Headhouse opens later this year as part of a $5.1 billion capital program. Elsewhere in the network, the Vantage-led $75 million redevelopment of Chicago Midway Airport’s commercial program is offering passengers new shopping and dining options, and a number of air service, commercial, and infrastructure projects that will further build capacity at Vantage’s airports in Canada, the Caribbean, and Europe.