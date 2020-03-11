MGM Resorts shuts down casino racetrack after worker dies of COVID-19

MGM Resorts International announced today it had been informed of a case of COVID-19 coronavirus involving an employee. The gentleman who died, John Brennan, was the Standardbred Owners Association of New York Director, and he represented horsemen at Yonkers Raceway which is in the Empire City Casino in New York.

Brennan passed away today, Tuesday, March 10,2020 from COVID-19. The New Jersey resident was the state’s first reported victim of the coronavirus. He worked in the race office located in Empire City Casino in New York.

MGM Resorts International bought the racetrack and casino from the Rooney family for $850 million in January 2019. The casino has a half-mile harness-racing track, slot machines, electronic games, and multiple eateries.

The following statement was released by MGM Resorts:

“We just learned that an employee of the Standardbred Owners Association, working in the racing office of Yonkers Raceway, located next to the racetrack and paddock, tested positive for the coronavirus before passing away.

“His death was announced today by New Jersey officials, as he was a resident of the state. We believe the last time he was on the property to be approximately 8 days ago. We offer our condolences to his family during this difficult time.

“As a result of this development, the racetrack will be shut down as of this afternoon, and we have asked employees who worked in the immediate area to self-quarantine. We will continue to coordinate with and follow the guidance of health officials and support them in their response and prevention efforts.”

MGM Resorts’ health and safety protocols:

MGM Resorts has maintained close coordination with health officials since the virus first became known and proactively communicates CDC prevention guidelines with guests and employees. The company has taken several steps to plan for potential health and safety risks, including investing time and resources to ensure its properties are prepared for the potential impacts of the coronavirus.

In addition to its pre-existing high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at its properties, MGM Resorts in recent weeks implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols. They include:

Placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings, and hotel lobbies.

Increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures, with focus on:

– Faucets and toilet flush levers

– Doorknobs and locks

– Entrance and exit doors and door handles

– Handrails

– Slot machines handles and armrests

– Elevator buttons

– Light switches