Etihad Airways: Vienna Waits no longer

The national airline of the UAE, Etihad Airways, will launch new daily scheduled year-round flights to Austria’s capital Vienna using a two-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The service will initially operate with 4 weekly flights between May 22 and June 30.

Etihad is introducing the new service to, among other things, promote direct inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi.

Departures have been timed to arrive early morning in Vienna, and to connect in both directions via Abu Dhabi to gateways across the Etihad network including the GCC, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Vienna is the largest unserved market from Abu Dhabi and the announcement of this route brings the number of our European passenger destinations to 22. Austria is an important trade and tourism partner for the UAE and the new flights will enable us to take advantage of the increasing business and leisure demand between the two countries.

“Trade between the UAE and Austria is strong and there are approximately 180 Austrian companies operating in the emirates. Tourism has been increasing in both directions with Austria becoming an increasingly popular year-round destination with UAE nationals and residents, attracted by the centuries old culture, breathtaking scenery, and famous ski resorts. Vienna itself has been consistently voted the world’s most liveable city. We are delighted to be initiating a direct service between both capitals in time for the Summer.”

Etihad’s two-class B787-9 Dreamliner features next-generation Business and Economy cabins configured with 290 seats – 28 Business Studios and 262 Economy Smart Seats.

The introduction of the widebody aircraft on the route will provide Etihad with opportunities for belly-hold cargo between Abu Dhabi and Vienna, and onwards across the Etihad Cargo network.

Flight schedule: Effective May 22, 2020 (all timings local):

Abu Dhabi to Vienna

Flight Number: EY 53

Departure: 02:55

Arrival: 07:00

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Vienna to Abu Dhabi

Flight Number: EY 54

Departure: 11:45

Arrival: 19:10

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Flights to operate 4 times weekly until June 30, daily from July 1 to August 31, 5 times weekly from September 1 to November 30, and daily onward from December 1.