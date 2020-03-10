Has COVID-19 made it easier to fly on Cabo Verde Airlines?

Following the recent news about the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA) has updated its strategy to protect all passengers with flights booked between February 27 and April 30, 2020, and offering to the customers added flexibility, choice and value, with the ability to change their travel dates without charges and reissuances tickets’ fees.

All tickets booked between February 27 and April 30, 2020 with original travel date until May 30th 2020, with origin / destination anywhere in CVA’s network, will be able to change their reservation up to 14 days before departure with no charges or fees. The period of traveling for the rebooking extends until June 30, 2020.

Passengers with tickets booked between February 27 and April 30, 2020 to/from Italy that haven’t started their journey will be able to rebook until June 30, 2020 without any charges or fees or get full refund of the ticket.

Passengers may consult Cabo Verde Airlines’ passenger protection strategy and other updates on caboverdeairlines.com.

For passengers’ safety, Cabo Verde Airlines aircrafts are equipped with prevention kits that include masks and disinfectant gel.

Cabo Verde Airlines keeps following all International Air Transport Association (IATA) recommendations, as well as World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations and maintains permanent contact with local authorities in order to keep its passengers and crew safe.

Cape Verde is a country in West Africa comprised of a group of islands of the Atlantic Ocean, west of Senegal. It is part of the region of islands collectively known as Macaronesia.

Despite its remoteness in elevation with all but 3 islands being mountainous, the lack of natural resources, its isolation from many other countries, and devastating famines in the later 20th century, Cape Verde has won a positive reputation in promoting what is considered the most stable democracy in Africa, a standard of living higher than most African nations, and one of the most politically liberal nations on the continent and in the world.