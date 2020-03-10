Officials & U.S. Travel Leaders on COVID-19: Safe for Healthy Americans to Travel

Along with U.S. officials, a coalition of 150 travel-related organizations issued the following statement on the latest developments around COVID-19 coronavirus (signatories below) and U.S. travel:

“For the travel and hospitality industry, the safety of the traveling public, our guests and our employees is of the utmost importance. We are in daily contact with public health authorities and are acting on the most up-to-date information on the evolving coronavirus situation.

“Health and government officials have continually assured the public that healthy Americans can ‘confidently travel in this country.’ While it’s critically important to remain vigilant and take useful precautions in times like these, it’s equally important to make calm, rational, and fact-based decisions.

“Though the headlines may be worrisome, experts continue to say the overall coronavirus risk in the U.S. remains low. At-risk groups are older individuals and those with underlying health conditions, who should take extra precautions.

“The latest expert guidance indicates that for the overwhelming majority, it’s OK to live, work, play and travel in the U.S. By seeking and heeding the latest expert guidance—which includes vigorous use of good health practices, similar to the preventive steps recommended for the seasonal flu—America’s communities will stay strong and continue to thrive. The decision to cancel travel and events has a trickle-down effect that threatens to harm the U.S. economy, from locally owned hotels, restaurants, travel advisors and tour operators to the service and frontline employees who make up the backbone of the travel industry and the American economy.

“We are mindful of a guiding principle that long predates this current public health situation: without the safety and security of travelers, there can be no travel. The travel industry will maintain lines of contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services and will remain vigilant for any changes. Collectively, we are taking enhanced steps to ensure both the safety of travelers, guests and our own employees.”

Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)

ADARA

Airlines For America

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA)

American Association of Airport Executives

American Bus Association

American Car Rental Association

American Gaming Association

American Hotel & Lodging Association

American Resort Development Association

American Society of Association Executives

American Society of Travel Advisors

Anaheim/Orange County Lodging Association

Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association

Arizona Office of Tourism

Arkansas Hospitality Association

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Arrivalist

Associated Luxury Hotels International

Association Forum

Bloomington MN Convention & Visitors Bureau

Branson Chamber & Convention & Visitors Bureau

California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns

California Attractions and Parks Association

California Hotel & Lodging Association

Cincinnati Hotel Association

CityPASS

Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association

Colorado Tourism Office

ConferenceDirect

Connecticut Lodging Association

Cruise Lines International Association

CRVA/Visit Charlotte

Destination DC

Destination Niagara USA

Destinations International

Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

Detroit Restaurant & Lodging Association

Discover Puerto Rico

Entrada

Events Industry Council

Experience Grand Rapids

Experience Kissimmee

Experience Scottsdale

Explore Charleston

Explore Fairbanks

Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals

Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association

Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association

Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau

HelmsBriscoe

Hospitality Maine

Hospitality Minnesota

Hospitality Santa Barbara

Hostelling International USA

Hotel Association of Los Angeles

Hotel Association of New York City

Hotel Association of Washington DC

International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA)

International Association of Conference Centres (IACC)

International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)

International Franchise Association

Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association

Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association

International Inbound Travel Association

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Leisure Pass Group

Long Beach Hospitality Alliance

Longwoods International

Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board

Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association

Maritz Global Events

Maryland Hotel Lodging Association

Meeting Professionals International

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association

Miles Partnership

Montana Lodging & Hospitality Association

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and Convention & Visitors Bureau

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

National Air Carrier Association

National Restaurant Association

National Tour Association

Nevada Hotel & Lodging Association

New Jersey Hotel & Lodging Association

New Orleans & Company

New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association

North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

Northstar Travel Group

NYC & Company

Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association

OHLA – Greater Akron Lodging Council

OHLA – Greater Cincinnati Lodging Council

OHLA – Greater Cleveland Lodging Council

OHLA – Greater Columbus Lodging Council

OHLA – Northwest Ohio Lodging Council

OHLA – Greater Dayton Lodging Council

Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association

Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association

Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

PRA

Reno Tahoe

Resonance Consultancy

San Diego County Lodging Association

San Diego Tourism Authority

San Francisco Hotel Council

San Francisco Travel

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Simpleview

Society of Government Meeting Professionals

Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO)

South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association

South Dakota Department of Tourism

Southeast Tourism Society

St. Louis Area Hotel Association

Student & Youth Travel Association

Tampa International Airport

Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association

The Broadway League

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Shubert Organization

The Travel Technology Association

Travel Nevada

Travel Oregon

Travel Portland

Travel South USA

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Travel Association

United States Tour Operators Association

Utah Office of Tourism

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association

Visit Buffalo Niagara

VISIT DENVER

Visit Fort Worth

Visit Franklin

Visit Lake Charles

Visit Napa Valley

Visit North Carolina

VISIT PHILADELPHIA

Visit Seattle

Visit Tampa Bay

Visit Wichita

VisitDallas

West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association

Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association

Wyoming Lodging & Restaurant Association