Vietnam restricts visitors from Europe

The Vietnamese government as of Tuesday, 10 March is temporarily suspending the visa-wavier program for citizens from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Spain amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

At this time of uncertainty around visa on arrival (VOA) services, travelers from those countries need to apply for a Vietnam visa in their country of residence.

Vietnamese health authorities require all passengers arriving from any country into Vietnam, to fill out a health declaration form. This can be completed online or upon arrival at the airport. It is strongly recommended guests fill the online form in advance to avoid queuing at the airport.